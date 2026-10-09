Firebirds Offense Continues To Roll With Win Over San Diego on Friday

The Coachella Valley Firebirds (2-0-1-0) defeated the San Diego Gulls 6-3 on Friday night at Acrisure Arena. Logan Morrison scored twice in his first game of the season, while Julius Miettinen recorded the first two points of his professional career. The Firebirds also made franchise history, scoring multiple power-play goals for the third consecutive game for the first time in team history.

San Diego opened the scoring at 7:18 of the first period as Ryan Carpenter gave the Gulls a 1-0 lead heading into the intermission.

Coachella Valley responded with four goals in the second period, beginning with Mitchell Stephens' first goal of the season at 2:48. Miettinen picked up his first professional point with an assist on the play, while Caden Price earned the secondary helper. Just 1:26 later, Jani Nyman scored to give the Firebirds a 2-1 advantage, with assists from Ty Nelson and Gustav Olofsson.

Matthew Phillips tied the game for San Diego just 19 seconds later, but Eduard Sale restored Coachella Valley's lead with a power-play goal at 8:12, assisted by J.R. Avon and Nelson.

Cruz Lucius evened the score at 3-3 at 16:01 before Morrison scored on the power play with just 18 seconds remaining in the middle frame. Avon and Miettinen assisted on the go-ahead goal, giving Miettinen his second professional point and sending the Firebirds into the third period with a 4-3 lead.

Avon extended Coachella Valley's advantage early in the third period before Morrison added an empty-net goal late in regulation to secure the 6-3 victory.

The Firebirds finished 2-for-5 on the power play and successfully killed all four San Diego opportunities with the man advantage. The two power-play goals marked the first time in franchise history that Coachella Valley has scored multiple goals on the man advantage in three consecutive games. Coachella Valley ended the night 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Coachella Valley goaltender Nikke Kokko made 31 saves on 34 shots to earn his 40th career AHL victory, while San Diego's Laurent Brossoit stopped 24 of 29 shots. The Gulls outshot the Firebirds, 34-30.

The Firebirds return to action on Sunday, October 11, when they host the Ontario Reign at Acrisure Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. PT.

Grab tickets now at www.cvfirebirds.com