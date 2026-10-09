Mike Ditka, Chicago Bears Legend and Super Bowl-Winning Coach, Dies at 86

Mike Ditka, the Pro Football Hall of Fame player and coach who led the Chicago Bears to a Super Bowl championship, has died at 86, his family announced Friday.

Known as “Iron Mike,” Ditka built a reputation for toughness and directness both on and off the field. His career spanned decades as a player, coach and broadcaster, making him one of the most recognizable personalities in professional football.

Ditka began his NFL playing career with the Chicago Bears in the 1960s, earning recognition as a hard-hitting tight end. He later played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys before turning to coaching.

In 1982, Ditka returned to Chicago as head coach of the Bears. His most celebrated achievement came in the 1985 season, when the team went 15-1 in the regular season before dominating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX, winning 46-10. That team is still remembered by many fans as one of the greatest in NFL history.

Ditka was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1988, the same year he suffered a heart attack. His fiery personality and blunt approach became part of his public image, and his eventual firing by the Bears in 1993 inspired a memorable “Saturday Night Live” parody featuring the show’s recurring “Da Bears!” sketch.

After leaving coaching, Ditka worked as a football broadcaster for NBC and other outlets and became associated with a restaurant business bearing his name.

Away from football, Ditka was known for his conservative political views. He reportedly considered challenging then-Illinois state Sen. Barack Obama for an open U.S. Senate seat in 2004, although he ultimately did not run. Ditka later became a vocal supporter of Donald Trump and publicly criticized NFL players who knelt during the national anthem.

In a statement, Ditka’s family remembered him not only as a Hall of Fame player and coach, but as the heart of their family. They said he would be “missed beyond measure and remembered forever.”

NBC News’ Sam Brock reports.