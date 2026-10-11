Damian Walls’ 99-Yard Touchdown Takes No. 1 in NBC Palm Springs Top Three Plays

Week Two of conference play brought plenty of excitement to Friday Night Lights across the Coachella Valley, and fans have officially voted for the NBC Palm Springs Top Three Plays of the Week.

Coming in at No. 3 is Xavier Prep senior wide receiver Kingston Pellum, who made an impressive contested catch against Palm Desert. Despite being double-teamed by the Aztecs' defensive backs, Pellum showed outstanding body control and strong hands to secure the reception.

The clutch catch helped set up Xavier Prep's first touchdown of the game, making it a pivotal moment in the Saints' matchup against Palm Desert.

At No. 2 is Coachella Valley High School senior quarterback Ivan Garza, who delivered an incredible touchdown pass against Desert Mirage in the Date Bowl.

Garza escaped pressure by rolling outside the pocket before launching a perfectly placed pass on the run for a touchdown of more than 30 yards. His ability to extend the play and connect downfield helped power Coachella Valley to a 49-18 victory over Desert Mirage.

Taking the No. 1 spot is Shadow Hills running back Damian Walls, who showed off his passing ability with an unbelievable 99-yard touchdown.

Starting from his own end zone, Walls escaped a sack, rolled out under pressure and released the ball while taking a hit. The pass found his wide receiver, who raced down the field for the long-distance touchdown.

Although Shadow Hills ultimately fell to Palm Springs High School, Walls made his mark on the game with the spectacular passing play and a rushing touchdown of his own.

Congratulations to all the athletes who earned spots in the Top Five and Top Three this week. A special congratulations goes to Walls, whose first-place finish will earn him a special visit from NBC Palm Springs' partners at Honda of the Desert.

Fans can continue following NBC Palm Springs Sports on social media for the latest Friday Night Lights highlights, weekly voting and recognition of the Coachella Valley's top high school athletes.