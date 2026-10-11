Sports
Firebirds Fall To Reign In Overtime 3-2 On Sunday
The Coachella Valley Firebirds (2-0-2-0) fell to the Ontario Reign 3-2 in overtime on Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Arena. Eduard Sale, and Lleyton Roed scored for Coachella Valley, while Victor Ostman made 36 saves in the loss. The Firebirds have earned at least one point in each of their first four games of the 2026-27 season.
The Firebirds opened the scoring just 1:27 into the first period as Sale netted his third goal of the season, assisted by Oscar Fisker Molgaard and Lukas Dragicevic. Coachella Valley carried the 1-0 advantage into the first intermission.
Roed doubled the Firebirds' lead at 2:09 of the second period, scoring his first goal of the season with assists from Tyson Jugnauth and John Hayden. Ontario responded at 8:31 as Martin Chromiak cut the deficit in half, assisted by Grant Slukynsky and Lane Pederson.
The Reign tied the game at 13:13 of the middle frame as Pederson pinballed home his second goal of the season, with assists from Scott Perunovich and Kirill Kirsanov, sending the teams into the third period tied 2-2.
Neither team found the back of the net in the third period, forcing overtime. Ontario completed the comeback at 4:00 of the extra frame as Cole Guttman scored the game-winning goal, assisted by Kenny Connors and Joe Hicketts.
The Firebirds were out outshot by the Reign, 39-17, while Coachella Valley finished 0-for-5 on the power play and successfully killed all four Ontario opportunities with the man advantage. Ostman stopped 36 of 39 shots, while Ontario goaltender Carter George made 15 saves on 17 shots. Coachella Valley earned one point in the standings with the overtime result.
The Firebirds will look to extend their season-opening point streak on Wednesday, October 14, when they travel to Henderson to face the Silver Knights. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 11, 2026
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