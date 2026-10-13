Coachella Valley Lakers Introduce First Head Coach Alex Cerda Ahead of Inaugural Season

The Coachella Valley Lakers are getting ready to make history as the franchise prepares for its inaugural NBA G League season, with opening night scheduled for November 6 at Acrisure Arena.

Before the team takes the court, the Lakers officially introduced their new head coach, Alex Cerda, during an introductory press conference. Cerda discussed his coaching philosophy, the importance of player development, and his excitement about leading the franchise in its new home in the Coachella Valley.

Cerda said he is looking forward to coaching in front of the Valley's passionate sports fans, calling Acrisure Arena an incredible facility and expressing confidence that it will become a premier destination for G League basketball.

For Cerda, the mission goes beyond winning games. He emphasized a team-first mentality built around family, hard work, and community involvement.

The Lakers also plan to maintain strong alignment with the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers, creating consistency in coaching systems and player development. Cerda explained that clear communication between the two organizations is essential to helping players improve and prepare for opportunities at the NBA level.

He pointed to the G League's growing role in professional basketball, describing it as a highly competitive league filled with players capable of making an impact in the NBA when the right opportunity comes along.

Cerda and his staff will focus on helping players develop the skills and preparation needed to contribute at the highest level, while ensuring they are ready when their number is called.

Beyond basketball, Cerda said building relationships throughout the Coachella Valley will be an important part of his role. He hopes to connect with local residents and become an active member of the community as the Lakers begin this new chapter.

The Coachella Valley Lakers will open their inaugural season November 6 against the Salt Lake City Stars at Acrisure Arena. Fans can find ticket information through the team's official website at CVLakers.com.

With a new head coach, a new franchise, and a growing basketball community, the Lakers are preparing to bring another exciting level of professional sports to the Coachella Valley.