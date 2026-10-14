Sports
Kraken Defenseman Ville Ottavainen Scores First NHL Goal Tuesday Night
Seattle Kraken defenseman, and former Coachella Valley Firebirds' defenseman, Ville Ottavainen found the back of the net for his first career goal in the National Hockey League on Tuesday night in Philadelphia.
Ottavainen played three seasons in the Coachella Valley before making the opening night roster for the Seattle Kraken at the start of this season in September.
The current Firebirds are back in action tonight on the road in Henderson to take on the Silver Knights for the first time this season.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 14, 2026
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A potent cold front will finally bring widespread fall-like temperatures to much of the central and eastern US.
Republican Rep. Mike Collins and Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff clashed over Jeffrey Epstein during a debate in Georgia. Collins challenged Ossoff over campaign donations from LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, who has acknowledged meeting Jeffrey Epstein, while Ossoff countered accusing Collins of voting against releasing Epstein-related records, and helping to "cover up" evidence.
A man and his nephew captured the moment a huge whale slammed into the side of their boat while they were fishing off the coast of Long Island, New York.
Winnie the Pooh turns 100. The popular bear's legacy lives on not only in books but as toys and collectibles too.
🎶 60 ARRESTS, BUT NO $48K FINE? Head Trip Music Festival is over, but the aftermath is making headlines. Indio police made 60 arrests during the two-day festival, nearly half for drug possession. Meanwhile, the city is waiving a potential $48,000 fine after Swedish House Mafia played past the midnight curfew — citing weather disruptions that forced Saturday’s festival to shut down early. #Indio #HeadTripFestival #SwedishHouseMafia #CoachellaValley #BreakingNews
🙏 Prayers pouring in from around the world for Pope Leo XIV. The 71-year-old pontiff is recovering after surgery revealed lung cancer. Doctors say the growth was detected at an early stage — highlighting why early detection can make all the difference. ❤️ #PopeLeoXIV #LungCancer #EarlyDetection #YourHealthToday
🚨 Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is speaking out after California lawmakers decided to destroy ballots from the 2025 special election, ending his investigation into possible ballot miscount. What do you think the decision means for election transparency, accountability, and the ongoing questions surrounding election integrity? Let us know in the comments. #ChadBianco #RiversideCounty #CaliforniaPolitics #electionnews
Should Palm Springs residents elect their mayor directly? The city is asking residents to weigh in on whether to change its current system, where the mayor rotates annually among the five City Council members. Community meetings are scheduled for Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at ALO Palm Canyon and Monday at Palm Springs High School. Residents can also complete an online survey in English or Spanish. Share your input before next Monday at EngagePalmSprings.com. #PalmSprings #PalmSpringsNews #CoachellaValley #LocalGovernment #CityCouncil CommunityInput NBCPalmSprings
Indio is waiving a potential $48,000 curfew fine for Head Trip Festival promoter Goldenvoice after Swedish House Mafia played until 12:12 a.m. Sunday. City officials say the decision comes after weather disruptions forced Saturday’s festival to shut down early, including the cancellation of Calvin Harris’s set. Harris was added to Sunday’s lineup. #HeadTripFestival #SwedishHouseMafia #CalvinHarris #Indio #CoachellaValley Goldenvoice NBCPalmSpri
Theater season is back in the Coachella Valley! 🎭Check out my review of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Palm Canyon Theatre. Full review on nbcpalmsprings.com ➡️ Programs ➡️ Mann on the Aisle! #mannontheaisle #palmsprings #palmcanyontheatre #coachellavalley #nbcpalmsprings