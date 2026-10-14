Kraken Defenseman Ville Ottavainen Scores First NHL Goal Tuesday Night

Seattle Kraken defenseman, and former Coachella Valley Firebirds' defenseman, Ville Ottavainen found the back of the net for his first career goal in the National Hockey League on Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

Ottavainen played three seasons in the Coachella Valley before making the opening night roster for the Seattle Kraken at the start of this season in September.

The current Firebirds are back in action tonight on the road in Henderson to take on the Silver Knights for the first time this season.