The Milwaukee Brewers are on the verge of reaching the World Series, challenging the idea that baseball’s biggest spenders have the greatest advantage in the postseason.

Milwaukee, which has one of the smaller payrolls in Major League Baseball, is making a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers, a team with a much larger payroll and luxury tax bill.

While Dodgers fans have expressed disappointment, Brewers fans are embracing what could become a historic season.

The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays are also showing that teams with fewer financial resources can compete with baseball’s wealthiest franchises.

The postseason runs are fueling comparisons to the “Moneyball” approach, which emphasizes using data and analytics to maximize performance without matching the spending of larger teams.

Mark Feinsand, MLB.com’s senior national reporter, says successful teams with smaller payrolls often rely on strong front offices, investments in analytics and improved infrastructure to get more out of their resources.

As Milwaukee moves closer to a potential pennant, its run is adding to the debate over payroll spending and competitive balance in Major League Baseball. The Brewers’ success, alongside the performances of Cleveland and Tampa Bay, is highlighting how smart team-building can challenge baseball’s financial giants.