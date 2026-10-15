Coachella Valley Firebirds Drop First Game Without a Point as High School Football Standings Heat Up

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are looking to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season without earning a point, while high school football teams across the Coachella Valley prepare for another exciting week of conference play.

The Firebirds struggled on the road against the Henderson Silver Knights, falling behind 1-0 after the first period before Henderson found the back of the net twice in a six-minute span during the second period.

Special teams proved to be a major difference in the matchup. Coachella Valley finished 0-for-7 on the power play, while Henderson capitalized three times on the man advantage.

Despite the loss, the Firebirds had some positives, including avoiding being outshot by the Silver Knights. It was also the first game this season in which Coachella Valley failed to earn a point.

The Firebirds will look to get back on track Saturday when they return to the road to face the Abbotsford Canucks.

Meanwhile, high school football conference standings are taking shape as teams across the Valley prepare for important matchups this Friday.

In the Desert Empire League, Xavier Prep sits atop the standings at 2-0 following consecutive impressive wins over Palm Springs and Palm Desert. The Saints now face a challenging road matchup against Rancho Mirage, a Rattlers team that has proven difficult to beat this season.

Palm Springs and Palm Desert are both looking to gain ground, with each team sitting at 1-1 in league play.

Over in the Desert Valley League, Banning holds the top spot with a 6-1 overall record after a dominant start to the season. All four teams in the standings are riding winning streaks, setting the stage for an exciting Friday night.

Coachella Valley High School, riding a three-game winning streak, will take on Desert Hot Springs. Meanwhile, Yucca Valley, also winners of three straight, heads on the road to face Banning in a matchup that could shake up the standings.

In the Sun Valley League, Desert Mirage leads the way with a 5-2 record. The Rams will face a tough test against Indio, with both teams looking to rebound after losing their most recent games.

Cathedral City will also look to build momentum at home when the Lions take on Twentynine Palms on Friday.

With conference play ramping up, the race for league positioning is becoming increasingly competitive across the Coachella Valley.

NBC Palm Springs will have highlights from the Shadow Hills versus Palm Desert matchup, along with scores and highlights from Friday night's high school football action.