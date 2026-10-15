Firebirds Shut Out 4-0 by Silver Knights, Four-Game Point Streak Ends

The Coachella Valley Firebirds were shut out 4-0 by the Henderson Silver Knights on Wednesday night at Lee’s Family Forum in Nevada, ending their four-game point streak to open the 2026-27 season.

The Firebirds outshot Henderson 26-25 but struggled to capitalize on their opportunities, finishing 0-for-7 on the power play. Henderson scored three power-play goals to secure the victory.

Henderson opened the scoring at 9:09 of the first period when Matyas Sapovaliv recorded his first goal of the season, assisted by Ville Heinola and Alexander Holtz.

Sapovaliv struck again at 12:12 of the second period on the power play, with Heinola and Holtz once again picking up assists. Holtz added another power-play goal at 18:13, assisted by Heinola and Ben Hemmerling, giving the Silver Knights a 3-0 lead.

Joe Fleming scored Henderson’s fourth goal at 10:42 of the third period on a penalty shot while the Silver Knights were shorthanded.

Coachella Valley generated 11 shots in the final period but could not get past Henderson goaltender Carl Lindbom, who stopped all 26 shots for the shutout. Firebirds goaltender Nikke Kokko made 21 saves on 25 shots.

The Firebirds are back on the road Saturday, October 17, to face the Abbotsford Canucks at Rogers Forum. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. Pacific time.

Single-game tickets for the Firebirds’ home games at Acrisure Arena are available through Ticketmaster.com and the arena box office. More information is available at CVFirebirds.com.