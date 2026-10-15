Sports
Firebirds Shut Out 4-0 by Silver Knights, Four-Game Point Streak Ends
The Coachella Valley Firebirds were shut out 4-0 by the Henderson Silver Knights on Wednesday night at Lee’s Family Forum in Nevada, ending their four-game point streak to open the 2026-27 season.
The Firebirds outshot Henderson 26-25 but struggled to capitalize on their opportunities, finishing 0-for-7 on the power play. Henderson scored three power-play goals to secure the victory.
Henderson opened the scoring at 9:09 of the first period when Matyas Sapovaliv recorded his first goal of the season, assisted by Ville Heinola and Alexander Holtz.
Sapovaliv struck again at 12:12 of the second period on the power play, with Heinola and Holtz once again picking up assists. Holtz added another power-play goal at 18:13, assisted by Heinola and Ben Hemmerling, giving the Silver Knights a 3-0 lead.
Joe Fleming scored Henderson’s fourth goal at 10:42 of the third period on a penalty shot while the Silver Knights were shorthanded.
Coachella Valley generated 11 shots in the final period but could not get past Henderson goaltender Carl Lindbom, who stopped all 26 shots for the shutout. Firebirds goaltender Nikke Kokko made 21 saves on 25 shots.
The Firebirds are back on the road Saturday, October 17, to face the Abbotsford Canucks at Rogers Forum. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. Pacific time.
Single-game tickets for the Firebirds’ home games at Acrisure Arena are available through Ticketmaster.com and the arena box office. More information is available at CVFirebirds.com.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 15, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
☕️Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Four or against daylight saving?
James Talarico is advocating for a solution to immigration enforcement that rejects "the extremism on this issue in both parties." Talarico said, "Joe Biden failed us during his administration." And now, under the Trump administration, Talarico said there is a "different kind of extremism" in enforcement.
Jeff Zeleny breaks down Texas Democrat James Talarico's performance at a CNN Town Hall, where voters questioned him on religion, abortion and more.
New findings reveal what led to the death of Jackie, the beloved bald eagle from Big Bear Valley. A necropsy confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza (bird flu) as the primary cause of her decline. The infection caused a severe stomach ulcer, internal bleeding, anemia and a secondary bacterial infection. Testing also detected rat poison in Jackie’s liver, but officials say it was not identified as the primary cause of her death. Tests were negative for West Nile virus, and lead levels were within acceptable limits. Jackie’s mate, Shadow, remains in Big Bear Valley. Officials say there is no evidence that Shadow or the eaglets are sick. Jackie’s story captured hearts across the country and brought attention to bald eagle conservation. #JackieTheEagle #BigBear #BaldEagles #WildlifeConservation #BirdFlu #NBCPalmSprings
As discussion around flock cameras continues to spark greater conversations about surveillance and security, the Palm Springs Police Department is expected to provide an update on their flock camera program at tonight’s city council meeting. Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs as we bring the latest details on this discussion #flockcameras #palmsprings #citycouncil #coachellavalley #760
A potent cold front will finally bring widespread fall-like temperatures to much of the central and eastern US.
Republican Rep. Mike Collins and Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff clashed over Jeffrey Epstein during a debate in Georgia. Collins challenged Ossoff over campaign donations from LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, who has acknowledged meeting Jeffrey Epstein, while Ossoff countered accusing Collins of voting against releasing Epstein-related records, and helping to "cover up" evidence.
A man and his nephew captured the moment a huge whale slammed into the side of their boat while they were fishing off the coast of Long Island, New York.
Winnie the Pooh turns 100. The popular bear's legacy lives on not only in books but as toys and collectibles too.
🎶 60 ARRESTS, BUT NO $48K FINE? Head Trip Music Festival is over, but the aftermath is making headlines. Indio police made 60 arrests during the two-day festival, nearly half for drug possession. Meanwhile, the city is waiving a potential $48,000 fine after Swedish House Mafia played past the midnight curfew — citing weather disruptions that forced Saturday’s festival to shut down early. #Indio #HeadTripFestival #SwedishHouseMafia #CoachellaValley #BreakingNews