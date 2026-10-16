Sports
Coachella Valley High School Football: Rancho Mirage Upsets Xavier Prep as Shadow Hills, Desert Hot Springs Earn Big Wins
Week Three of conference play brought another action-packed night of Friday Night Lights across the Coachella Valley, with rivalry matchups, dramatic finishes and several standout performances. La Quinta Defeats Palm Springs
Palm Springs High School hosted La Quinta in a matchup featuring two teams looking to make a statement in conference play.
Quarterback Devin Session helped lead the Indians' offense, using the passing game and his ability to extend plays to create scoring opportunities. Palm Springs found the end zone, but La Quinta answered with rushing touchdowns of its own as the teams traded momentum.
Ultimately, the Blackhawks pulled away in the second half, earning a 47-14 victory over Palm Springs.
Rancho Mirage Earns First Conference Win
Rancho Mirage welcomed Xavier Prep in search of its first conference victory, and the Rattlers delivered with a 21-14 win.
Rancho Mirage established its running game early, helping the team build momentum in a competitive first half. Xavier Prep held the advantage at halftime, but the Rattlers responded after the break.
Quarterback Cael Woody made key throws to move the offense downfield, while running back Jayden Ayers helped power the ground attack with important runs and a touchdown.
Xavier Prep quarterback attempted to get the Saints' offense moving, but Rancho Mirage's defense made the necessary stops to preserve the lead.
The 21-14 victory marked Rancho Mirage's first conference win of the season.
Desert Hot Springs Dominates Coachella Valley
On the west side of the valley, Desert Hot Springs delivered one of the night's most dominant performances, shutting out Coachella Valley High School 48-0.
Quarterback Jaylen Turner helped lead the Golden Eagles' offense with multiple downfield completions, consistently creating opportunities for his team.
Coachella Valley attempted to generate pressure, including a sack on Turner, but Desert Hot Springs continued to control the game on both sides of the ball.
The Arabs, led by quarterback Ivan Garza, struggled to find an offensive rhythm against the Golden Eagles' defense.
Desert Hot Springs completed the shutout with a convincing 48-point victory.
Shadow Hills Edges Palm Desert
Shadow Hills traveled to Palm Desert for a matchup that remained competitive throughout the night.
The Knights made several big plays on offense, with quarterback Damian Walls helping generate scoring opportunities through both his passing and playmaking ability.
Palm Desert continued to battle, keeping the game close with timely offensive plays. However, Shadow Hills found ways to capitalize on its opportunities and maintain its advantage.
The Knights ultimately secured a 32-27 road victory over the Aztecs.
Indio Wins Overtime Thriller Against Desert Mirage
Desert Mirage hosted Indio in another close contest that required overtime to determine a winner.
The Rams leaned on their running game, moving the ball downfield and controlling the clock to keep the offense productive. Indio responded with defensive pressure and continued fighting to stay within reach.
Desert Mirage struck first in overtime, but Indio answered to secure a hard-fought 22-20 victory on the road.
Other Scores Around the Valley
Desert Christian Academy earned a convincing 49-7 victory over Maranatha, while Yucca Valley pulled off one of the night's biggest surprises with a 34-27 win over Banning.
Damian Walls Named NBC Palm Springs Athlete of the Week
Along with the weekly football recap, NBC Palm Springs recognized Shadow Hills quarterback Damian Walls as its Athlete of the Week.
Michael Marcello of Honda of the Desert visited Shadow Hills High School to present Walls with a $250 prize after his standout performance earned the top spot in the NBC Palm Springs Top Three Plays competition.
During the presentation, Walls reflected on his impressive touchdown pass, crediting his receiver and explaining that he trusted his teammate to make the play.
Shadow Hills head coach King was also recognized during the celebration, with the team showing its support for Walls and his achievement.
The weekly award highlights outstanding high school athletes throughout the Coachella Valley, with fans voting for their favorite plays on NBC Palm Springs' social media platforms.
The next Top Five Plays selections will be released soon, giving fans another opportunity to vote for the week's best highlights and help determine the NBC Palm Springs Top Three.
For the latest Friday Night Lights coverage, scores and athlete features, follow NBC Palm Springs Sports on social media.
By: Brett Rosen
October 16, 2026
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