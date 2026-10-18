Firebirds Drop First Game of Back-To-Back in Abbotsford, Game Two Sunday at 4 p.m.

The Coachella Valley Firebirds (2-2-2-0) fell to the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday night at Rogers Forum by the final score of 7-3.

Ryden Evers and Julius Miettinen each scored their first professional goals, while Logan Morrison added his third goal of the season.

After Abbotsford moved out to a 4-0 lead, Evers netted his first professional goal and point at 13:57 of the second period to put Coachella Valley on the board. The goal snapped a 135:48 goalless stretch, the second-longest in franchise history (previous was 148:48 from April 2023). Morrison followed with a powerplay goal, assisted by Tyson Jugnauth and Jani Nyman.

The Canucks scored six times in the second period; the most goals allowed in a single period by the Firebirds in franchise history (previous was four).

Miettinen scored his first professional goal at 4:47 of the third period, assisted by Lukas Dragicevic and Jugnauth. Jugnauth finished with two assists, bringing his season total to an AHL-leading 10.

Coachella Valley was outshot by Abbotsford 40-24. The Firebirds finished 1-for-4 on the powerplay, while the Canucks went 2-for-5. Victor Ostman made 20 saves before Nikke Kokko entered in relief and stopped 13 shots.

The Firebirds return to action on tomorrow, Sunday, October 18, for a rematch against the Canucks at Rogers Forum. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT.