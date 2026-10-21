Sports
Avon Scores Twice In The Final Two Minutes In Firebirds' 3-2 Win Over San Diego
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Just when it looked like the Coachella Valley Firebirds were running out of time, J.R. Avon delivered a dramatic finish.
Avon scored twice in the final two minutes Wednesday night, erasing a late deficit and propelling the Firebirds to a thrilling 3-2 victory over the San Diego Gulls at Pechanga Arena.
With the Firebirds trailing 2-1 late in the third period, Avon took matters into his own hands, finding the back of the net to pull Coachella Valley even off a beautiful assist from Logan Morrison before striking again to complete the stunning comeback.
The two-goal flurry turned a potential frustrating loss into a road win for the Firebirds, who had been looking to get back on track after a difficult stretch of games.
Avon’s clutch performance proved to be the difference in a tightly contested matchup between the Pacific Division rivals.
The win also gave the Firebirds a crucial boost as they continue their early-season schedule.
Lukas Dragicevic scored his first of the season to cut the lead in half at 2-1 in the first period.
Nikke Kokko made 18 saves and 20 shots for the win.
The Firebirds return home to Acrisure Arena on Friday, October 23 to take on the San Jose Barracuda on Oktoberfest.
Tickets are still available at www.cvfirebirds.com
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 21, 2026
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