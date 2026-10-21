Palm Springs Unveils New $5.1 Million Pickleball Complex at Demuth Park

Pickleball players across the Coachella Valley have a new place to play as Demuth Park in Palm Springs celebrates the opening of its upgraded 22-court pickleball complex.

The $5.1 million project was unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking a major addition to the city's recreational facilities.

The upgraded complex features 22 pickleball courts, along with shade structures, seating areas, drinking fountains and new sports lighting designed to enhance the experience for players and visitors.

The celebration brought the community together with music, giveaways and opportunities to enjoy open play on the new courts.

The improvements provide pickleball enthusiasts with an expanded space to play, practice and connect with other members of the community.

The new courts are open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., giving residents and visitors plenty of opportunities to enjoy the increasingly popular sport.

With the completion of the project, Demuth Park adds another recreational destination for the Coachella Valley community.