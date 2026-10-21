Seattle Kraken Reassign Defenseman Ty Nelson to Coachella Valley Firebirds

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are adding defensive help as the Seattle Kraken have reassigned third-year defenseman Ty Nelson to their American Hockey League affiliate.

The announcement brings Nelson back to the Coachella Valley after he suited up for the Kraken organization.

Nelson is coming off a productive 2025-26 season, appearing in 63 games and recording 11 goals and 24 assists for a total of 35 points. His offensive production from the blue line makes him a valuable addition to the Firebirds' lineup.

The defenseman will look to build on that performance as he returns to the AHL and continues his development within the Kraken organization.

Nelson's reassignment gives the Firebirds another option on defense as the team works through its schedule and looks to maintain momentum throughout the season.

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