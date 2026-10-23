Shadow Hills QB Damian Walls Wins Back-to-Back Friday Night Lights Awards

Shadow Hills High School quarterback Damian Walls is making history on Friday Night Lights, winning NBC Palm Springs’ Athlete of the Week award for the second consecutive week.

Honda of the Desert teamed up with NBC Palm Springs to award Walls a $250 prize after he received more than 16,000 votes.

During the presentation, Big Mike from Honda of the Desert celebrated Walls’ back-to-back wins and noted that Shadow Hills has now earned the award three times.

Walls was recognized after helping lead the Knights to a win over Palm Desert High School with a pass last week.

The weekly award gives viewers a chance to recognize standout local high school football players through voting for the top plays featured on NBC Palm Springs.

With conference play continuing, more teams will have a chance to earn the spotlight.

Stay tuned to NBC Palm Springs for more Friday Night Lights coverage.