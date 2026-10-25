Sports
Lakers Fan Travels 6,557 Miles From Romania to See His Team Play
Lakers Fan Travels More Than 6,500 Miles to Fulfill Childhood Dream
For one Los Angeles Lakers fan, following his favorite basketball team for decades finally turned into a dream come true — after a journey of more than 6,500 miles.
Antonio Mihai, known to his friends as Tony, traveled from his hometown of Bucharest, Romania, to California for the opportunity to watch the Lakers play in person for the first time.
Tony says his love for basketball began during the Michael Jordan era, before growing into a lifelong passion for the Lakers, with legends like Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant helping fuel his fandom.
Since he was just nine years old, Tony had dreamed of seeing the Lakers play live. Twenty-seven years later, that dream was finally within reach.
The excitement continued to build as Tony made the trip from Palm Springs to Los Angeles. After traveling thousands of miles from Romania, seeing the iconic Crypto.com Arena in person was an emotional moment.
Tony described the experience as pure joy, especially seeing tributes to Kobe Bryant throughout the arena.
But the surprises did not stop there. Before entering the arena, Tony got to see the legendary statues outside. Once inside, the Lakers made the experience even more special by presenting him with a custom jersey featuring his own name on the back.
And to make the night even better, the Lakers came away with a victory.
Tony said the experience was emotional from the moment he entered the arena, took in the championship banners and reflected on the legends who had played there before him. Once the game began, he was cheering, yelling and soaking in every moment.
For Tony, the trip was about more than just watching a basketball game. It was about fulfilling a childhood dream that had been decades in the making.
And with a Lakers win in the books, the night became one he will never forget.
To top it all off, Tony also checked another first off his list by trying In-N-Out Burger for the very first time, making his California adventure a day full of unforgettable experiences.
By: Brett Rosen
October 25, 2026
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