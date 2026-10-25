Sports
Rancho Mirage's Anthony Aguirre Wins NBC Palm Springs High School Play of the Week
The best moments from Coachella Valley high school football were on display once again as viewers voted for their favorite plays in the latest NBC Palm Springs Top Three Plays of the Week.
Taking third place was La Quinta High School quarterback Mason Flores, who showcased his ability to make plays under pressure against Xavier Prep. With the opposing pass rush closing in, Flores escaped the pressure and delivered an impressive throw on the run.
Coming in at number two was Yucca Valley senior wide receiver Aiden Pope, who made his mark on special teams with an electrifying punt return. Showing patience as the ball trickled toward him, Pope waited for the right opportunity before taking off downfield. Once he found a lane, he raced 60 yards for a touchdown, leaving the opposing coverage behind.
Claiming the number one spot and winning Play of the Week was Rancho Mirage High School defensive tackle Anthony Aguirre. Using his speed and quickness, Aguirre broke through the Shadow Hills offensive line to bring down quarterback Damian Walls for a crucial sack.
The play stood out as Aguirre brought down one of the area's elusive quarterbacks, earning the top spot in this week's fan voting.
Congratulations to Anthony Aguirre for taking home the honor with his game-changing defensive play.
With standout performances on offense, special teams and defense, this week's Top Three once again showcased the talent and excitement of high school football across the Coachella Valley.
By: Brett Rosen
October 25, 2026
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Who makes the NBC Top 3, winner will be announced Sunday night on NBC Palm Springs, with the player who makes the number one spot winning a $250 prize from @hondaofthedesert! Comment below if it will be 1) Aiden Pope with the punt return TD, 2) Mason Flores with the dime on the run, 3) Colton LaCrone with the sack, 4) Kingston Pellum with the contested snag, or 5) Anthony Aguirre with the sack #hondaofthedesert #fnl #fridaynightlights #fyp #highschoolfootball
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