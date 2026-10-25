Sports
Xavier Prep Volleyball Reflects on Historic Streak, Sets Sights on Next Season
Xavier Prep High School girls volleyball has established itself as one of the dominant programs in the Coachella Valley, building a championship tradition that includes five consecutive league titles dating back to 2022 and a 55-match unbeaten streak in league play dating back to 2021.
However, maintaining that level of success came with challenges this season. The Saints faced significant adversity early on after losing their starting setter and team captain, forcing the team to adjust while trying to maintain its championship standard.
Head coach Baylie Dashner said those difficult moments gave her players an opportunity to lean on the program's culture and find ways to overcome adversity.
Despite the pressure of protecting their unbeaten league streak, the players said their confidence in one another never wavered. The team emphasized trust, preparation and supporting each other through difficult moments, placing a greater focus on the mental side of the game.
Although Xavier Prep's season ended with a first-round playoff loss, the experience provided valuable lessons for the young squad.
Looking ahead, Dashner says the team's next goal is to compete beyond the Coachella Valley and challenge programs outside the area.
After years of league dominance, the Saints are now looking to take the next step and prove themselves against tougher competition beyond the valley.
By: Brett Rosen
October 25, 2026
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