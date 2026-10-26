Sports
Coachella Valley Lakers Surprise Lifelong Fan With Arena Tour and Team Gear
A lifelong Los Angeles Lakers fan who traveled thousands of miles from Romania to watch his favorite team play in person received another special surprise when he returned to the Coachella Valley.
Antonio “Tony” Mihai was welcomed by staff at Acrisure Arena, who gifted him Coachella Valley Lakers merchandise and gave him a tour of the venue ahead of the team’s inaugural season.
The gesture gave Mihai a closer look at the arena that will serve as the home of the Coachella Valley Lakers and helped make his basketball journey even more memorable.
Arena representatives said creating experiences like this is part of what they hope to bring to local fans as the new team launches in the Coachella Valley.
“Hearing about the joy and excitement of your experience last week at the game, that's really what sports is all about,” an arena representative told Mihai. “As we launch the Coachella Valley Lakers here in Coachella Valley, that's what we're looking to bring to the local community and creating those types of experiences for all of our fans here in Coachella Valley.”
Mihai thanked everyone involved in making the experience possible.
“It was an amazing experience, and I'll remember it my whole life,” he said.
The Coachella Valley Lakers are scheduled to begin their inaugural season Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at Acrisure Arena.
NBC Palm Springs will continue covering the team as it prepares to take the court for its first season in the Valley.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 26, 2026
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