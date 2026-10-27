Coachella Valley Lakers Host Basketball Clinic In Indio

The game of basketball took center stage Tuesday afternoon at Indio Middle School as the Coachella Valley Lakers hosted the first of what will be many basketball clinics designed to connect young athletes with the sport and their local basketball community.

Students had the opportunity to take the court alongside the 'Dunk Squad,' and players from the College of the Desert, learning the fundamentals of the game while getting hands-on instruction from players who have competed at the collegiate level.

For the Coachella Valley Lakers, Tuesday's event marks the beginning of an ongoing effort to introduce basketball to young athletes throughout the valley and provide them with positive experiences on and off the court.

With more clinics planned in the future, the Lakers hope to continue building connections between local youth, college athletes and the broader basketball community.