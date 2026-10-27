Sports
Lions Star Amon-Ra St. Brown Surprises Detroit Fans at Palm Springs Wedding
A wedding in the Coachella Valley turned into an unforgettable experience for one Seattle couple after Detroit Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown made a surprise appearance on their special day.
Brendan and Haley Bice traveled from Seattle to celebrate their wedding at Desert Willow in the Coachella Valley. But what they didn't expect was to meet a Pro Bowl NFL wide receiver — and, for Brendan, his favorite player on the team he's supported since childhood.
Brendan, a lifelong Lions fan, said the unexpected encounter felt almost too good to be true. During his wedding speech, he even joked that St. Brown's appearance was a sign the marriage was meant to be and that the Lions would finally win the Super Bowl.
The moment was especially meaningful because Brendan owns every Amon-Ra St. Brown jersey. The couple also had a Detroit Lions jersey available for wedding guests to sign, and St. Brown added his own signature, creating a lasting keepsake from the celebration.
St. Brown said it was a unique experience to visit Palm Springs for the first time and unexpectedly encounter dedicated Lions fans celebrating their wedding in the area.
For Haley, the surprise was just as special because of what the Lions mean to her husband and his family. Watching games together has become an important tradition in their relationship, giving them time to connect and share their passion for football.
Haley said meeting St. Brown was a memorable experience, describing him as humble and expressing how special it was to share the moment with her husband.
The surprise turned an already important day into a memory the couple will carry with them for years to come.
As the Bices begin their married life together, they leave the Coachella Valley with a story that combines love, football and an unexpected meeting with one of the NFL's top wide receivers.
NBC Palm Springs Sports congratulates the newlyweds and wishes them a lifetime of happiness — even if their favorite team still has to deliver that Super Bowl championship.
By: Brett Rosen
October 27, 2026
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