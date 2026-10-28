Coachella Valley Firebirds Look to Bounce Back Against Tucson Roadrunners

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are looking to get back on track tonight as they host the Tucson Roadrunners at Acrisure Arena.

The Firebirds have lost five of their last six games and are hoping to turn things around in front of their home crowd. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Injuries and roster changes have challenged the team early in the season. Oscar Fisker Mølgaard is out for an extended period with an upper-body injury, while rookie center Julius Miettinen and Mitchell Stephens are also unavailable for tonight’s game.

Victor Östman is expected to start in goal as the Firebirds look for a stronger performance. Several players have taken on expanded roles, including Carson Rakoff and Ryden Evers, while Nathan Villeneuve returns to the lineup.

Defenseman Ty Nelson said the team needs to return to its identity by starting quickly, playing aggressively and spending more time in the offensive zone.

The Firebirds have also struggled defensively, ranking among the league’s bottom teams in goals allowed after typically finishing near the top in that category.

Despite the recent losses, the team remains just two points out of first place, leaving plenty of opportunity to climb the standings.

Fans can catch Hockey Night Coachella Valley on My Firebirds TV on KPSC at 6:30 p.m., with Tim O’Brien and the broadcast team previewing the matchup before the opening faceoff.