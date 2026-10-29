Sports
Lakers Legend James Worthy Visits Coachella Valley Ahead of Team’s Season Opener
The Coachella Valley Lakers are counting down to their season opener next Friday, November 6, and the team is bringing some basketball history to the desert.
The organization hosted a town hall Thursday night at Acrisure Arena featuring Lakers legend James Worthy.
Worthy is a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame and an NBA champion who won three championships during his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He also won three national championships while playing at the University of North Carolina under legendary coach Dean Smith, alongside teammate Michael Jordan.
The event brought together team sponsors, VIPs and fans for an opportunity to hear from one of basketball’s most recognizable figures.
Earlier in the day, Worthy visited College of the Desert, where he was welcomed by team representatives, university leaders, cheerleaders and fans.
The visit also highlighted the Lakers’ historic connection to the Coachella Valley. The Showtime Lakers once held their training camps at College of the Desert.
The Coachella Valley Lakers open their season November 6 against Salt Lake City at Acrisure Arena. Tickets and additional information are available at CVLakers.com.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 29, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
🎈 Want to experience the Cathedral City Hot-Air Balloon Festival? We’re giving you a chance to WIN tickets! Head to nbcpalmsprings.com/promotions for your chance to win! 🎟️ Good luck from NBC Palm Springs! #CathedralCity #HotAirBalloonFestival #WinTickets #NBCPalmSprings #CoachellaValley
🌧️ EL NIÑO READY: Know the Flood Zones! Heavy rain can quickly turn Indian Canyon Wash in Palm Springs into a dangerous, fast-moving river. 🚨 Fire officials warn drivers to never ignore road closure signs or attempt to cross flooded roads. Even just 6 inches of moving water can put you in danger. Find out which areas are most vulnerable and how to stay safe as our El Niño Ready coverage continues, only on NBC Palm Springs. #ElNinoReady #PalmSprings #CoachellaValley #FloodSafety #WeatherAlert NBCPalmSprings
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. What do you do to get into the Halloween spirit?
After fighting for labor and civil rights for decades…american labor leader Dolores Huerta has passed away. However, in the city of Coachella, friends and colleagues say her memory will live on forever—on and off the fields. Be sure to visit nbcpalmsprings.com for @maria_nvtv full report. #DoloresHuerta #LatinaHistory #FarmworkerRights #CoachellaValley #CommunityImpact
🥊 THINGS ARE GETTING HEATED ON THE ICE! 🏒 Tucson’s No. 3 is handed fighting penalties and a game misconduct after his second fight of the night against the Firebirds! 🔥 Emotions are running high as the Firebirds take on Tucson tonight! #Firebirds ##CoachellaValleyFirebirds #Hockey #hockeyfights
IT’S GAME TIME IN THE DESERT! NBC Palm Springs’ Tim O’Brien is on hand to kick things off as the Coachella Valley Firebirds take on the Tucson Roadrunners tonight! 🐦🔥 The energy is building, the fans are ready, and it’s time for some hockey action! Who’s ready to cheer on the Firebirds? 🙌 📍 Acrisure Arena 🏒 Firebirds vs. Tucson Roadrunners Let’s go, Firebirds! 🔥 #NBCPalmSprings #CVFirebirds #FirebirdsHockey #CoachellaValley #AcrisureArena TucsonRoadrunners TimOBrien DesertHockey
🎭 Mann on the Aisle: Opening Night of “& Juliet”! Our Kevin Mann takes us inside opening night of & Juliet at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert! Find out what he thought of the hit musical that reimagines Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet and asks: What if Juliet’s story didn’t end there? #MannOnTheAisle #AndJuliet #McCallumTheatre #PalmDesert #NBCPalmSprings Broadway
In 1981, millionaire Thelma Gaston disappeared, leaving her family with decades of unanswered questions. Now, advances in genetic genealogy and forensic technology have helped solve the mystery of what happened to her. After 45 years, Thelma’s identity is restored, and her full story is finally being told. Watch Identifying Jane Doe: Thelma Gaston’s story only on NBC Palm Springs. #coldcase #coachellavalley #solved #nbcpalmsprings #thelmagaston
🚨 EXCESSIVE FORCE ADMISSION: A former Desert Hot Springs police officer has pleaded guilty after using excessive force on two 17-year-old boys during an arrest in 2024. Johnny Acosta, 31, had his felony charges reduced to misdemeanors as part of a plea deal. He was sentenced to one year of probation and 100 hours of community service. Acosta was fired from the department following an internal investigation. #DesertHotSprings #PoliceMisconduct #CoachellaValley #BreakingNews
☕️ Social Time: what’s your favorite brand of coffee? And Jerry asks if a K-Cup is an A-Cup. 😂