Lakers Legend James Worthy Visits Coachella Valley Ahead of Team’s Season Opener

The Coachella Valley Lakers are counting down to their season opener next Friday, November 6, and the team is bringing some basketball history to the desert.

The organization hosted a town hall Thursday night at Acrisure Arena featuring Lakers legend James Worthy.

Worthy is a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame and an NBA champion who won three championships during his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He also won three national championships while playing at the University of North Carolina under legendary coach Dean Smith, alongside teammate Michael Jordan.

The event brought together team sponsors, VIPs and fans for an opportunity to hear from one of basketball’s most recognizable figures.

Earlier in the day, Worthy visited College of the Desert, where he was welcomed by team representatives, university leaders, cheerleaders and fans.

The visit also highlighted the Lakers’ historic connection to the Coachella Valley. The Showtime Lakers once held their training camps at College of the Desert.

The Coachella Valley Lakers open their season November 6 against Salt Lake City at Acrisure Arena. Tickets and additional information are available at CVLakers.com.