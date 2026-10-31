FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS REGULAR SEASON WRAPS UP AS VALLEY TEAMS CLINCH PLAYOFF BERTHS

The 2026 Friday Night Lights regular season has officially come to a close, and several Coachella Valley high school football teams are heading into the postseason with momentum.

Starting with Yucca Valley taking on Desert Hot Springs in a matchup that was expected to feature plenty of offense. Instead, it turned into a defensive battle. Yucca Valley held a narrow 7-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter before securing a 13-6 victory. Both teams will move on to the playoffs.

Over at La Quinta High School, the Blackhawks and Palm Desert Aztecs squared off in the highly anticipated rivalry matchup. Palm Desert took a late 21-14 lead, but La Quinta refused to back down. The Blackhawks rallied to pull away and secure a 36-28 victory, capping off an undefeated conference season.

Meanwhile, Xavier Prep hosted Shadow Hills in a physical matchup. The Saints controlled the game from start to finish, finding success through both the running and passing games. Xavier Prep's dominant performance resulted in a 28-0 shutout victory.

Rancho Mirage also came through in a must-win matchup against the Palm Springs Indians. The two teams traded blows throughout the first half, with the Rattlers taking a 28-14 advantage into halftime. Rancho Mirage's defense held strong the rest of the way, preserving the 28-14 victory at home and keeping its postseason hopes alive.

There were several other notable results around the valley. Desert Mirage picked up a big 53-30 win over Cathedral City, while Twentynine Palms defeated Indio 48-22. Banning took down Coachella Valley 41-13, and Desert Christian Academy continued its undefeated season with a 41-22 victory.

With the regular season officially in the books, several teams have secured their spots in the postseason. In the Desert Empire League, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage, and Xavier Prep are playoff-bound. The Desert Valley League will send Yucca Valley and Desert Hot Springs, while the Sun Valley League will feature Twentynine Palms and Desert Mirage. The postseason appearance marks the first in Desert Mirage program history.

Desert Christian Academy is also heading to the playoffs, while Palm Desert and Banning remain candidates for at-large bids.

And to close out the week, Honda of the Desert announced its latest Athlete of the Week.

Rancho Mirage defensive standout Anthony Aguirre was selected after receiving more than 15,000 votes. Aguirre was presented with a $250 check in front of his teammates and classmates.

When asked how he felt about receiving the recognition, Aguirre expressed his excitement and said he was looking forward to seeing what the young Rancho Mirage team could accomplish.

Rattlers head coach also credited the team's 10 seniors for their leadership, while highlighting the contributions of the younger players who have helped build the program throughout the season.

With the regular season now behind them, the focus shifts to the postseason, where valley teams will look to keep their championship hopes alive.

And don't forget to check out the latest NBC Top Five Plays, where viewers will have the opportunity to vote for next week's NBC Top Three.