INDIO RAJAHS BOYS BASKETBALL LOOK TO RECLAIM THEIR SPOT AT THE TOP

The high school basketball season is just weeks away, and one Coachella Valley program is already generating plenty of excitement.

The Indio High School Rajahs boys basketball team is preparing for a new season with a roster that features a combination of familiar faces, new talent, and a shared goal of bringing a championship back to Indio.

The Rajahs have a history of success, winning three consecutive league championships from 2022 through 2024. After a few challenging seasons, the team believes this year presents an opportunity to get back on top and make a deep postseason run.

Players say last season was more of a development year, but with two new transfers joining the roster, expectations are much higher heading into this season. Their goals include winning the Desert Valley League championship and making a deep run in the playoffs.

Those two transfers are Parker Amezcua, who joins Indio from Xavier Prep, and Chris Ochoa, who comes over from Rancho Mirage.

However, what makes this group particularly special is the history these players share. Amezcua and Ochoa have played together since their younger days at Indio Recreation, and several members of the current roster have known each other since elementary and middle school basketball.

That chemistry could become a major advantage for the Rajahs.

Players say having the opportunity to reunite with longtime teammates is something special, especially knowing how well they understand each other's games. They believe those years of playing together can help the team build chemistry quickly and compete at a high level.

For head coach Flores, seeing this group come together is also meaningful. As an Indio alumnus himself, he understands the tradition and expectations surrounding the program.

Flores highlighted the team's strong group of returners, the addition of the transfers, and the relationships that have been built over the years. Many of these players have been playing together since they were around 12 or 13 years old, making their reunion at the high school level even more special.

Now, the Rajahs are hoping that connection translates into success on the court as they look to restore Indio's winning tradition.

Indio High School is preparing for its first game of the season on November 16th, with championship aspirations already on the minds of the players and coaching staff.

The message from the Rajahs is clear: Indio is ready to make some noise this season.