Sports
INDIO RAJAHS BOYS BASKETBALL LOOK TO RECLAIM THEIR SPOT AT THE TOP
The high school basketball season is just weeks away, and one Coachella Valley program is already generating plenty of excitement.
The Indio High School Rajahs boys basketball team is preparing for a new season with a roster that features a combination of familiar faces, new talent, and a shared goal of bringing a championship back to Indio.
The Rajahs have a history of success, winning three consecutive league championships from 2022 through 2024. After a few challenging seasons, the team believes this year presents an opportunity to get back on top and make a deep postseason run.
Players say last season was more of a development year, but with two new transfers joining the roster, expectations are much higher heading into this season. Their goals include winning the Desert Valley League championship and making a deep run in the playoffs.
Those two transfers are Parker Amezcua, who joins Indio from Xavier Prep, and Chris Ochoa, who comes over from Rancho Mirage.
However, what makes this group particularly special is the history these players share. Amezcua and Ochoa have played together since their younger days at Indio Recreation, and several members of the current roster have known each other since elementary and middle school basketball.
That chemistry could become a major advantage for the Rajahs.
Players say having the opportunity to reunite with longtime teammates is something special, especially knowing how well they understand each other's games. They believe those years of playing together can help the team build chemistry quickly and compete at a high level.
For head coach Flores, seeing this group come together is also meaningful. As an Indio alumnus himself, he understands the tradition and expectations surrounding the program.
Flores highlighted the team's strong group of returners, the addition of the transfers, and the relationships that have been built over the years. Many of these players have been playing together since they were around 12 or 13 years old, making their reunion at the high school level even more special.
Now, the Rajahs are hoping that connection translates into success on the court as they look to restore Indio's winning tradition.
Indio High School is preparing for its first game of the season on November 16th, with championship aspirations already on the minds of the players and coaching staff.
The message from the Rajahs is clear: Indio is ready to make some noise this season.
By: Brett Rosen
October 31, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
Who makes the NBC Top 3, winner will be announced Sunday night on NBC Palm Springs, with the player who makes the number one spot winning a $250 prize from @hondaofthedesert! Comment below if it will be 1) James Madden Ruberg with the rushing TD, 2) Joshua Perez with the dot, 3) Anthony Creek-Pellum, 4) Giorgio Barone goes all the way, or 5) Izayah Garcia with the tackle for a loss #hondaofthedesert #fnl #fridaynightlights #fyp #highschoolfootball
🚨 FINAL SCORE: FIREBIRDS WIN! 🔥🏒 A big night for the Coachella Valley Firebirds! The Birds take care of business with a convincing 5-1 victory! Five goals, a strong performance, and two points in the standings! That’s how you get it done! 🐦🔥 #CVFirebirds #FirebirdsWin #CoachellaValley #AHL #HockeyNigh
🥊 THE ONLY FIGHT OF THE NIGHT… SO FAR! 🔥 With just over four minutes remaining in the third period, the gloves finally came off! The Firebirds are leading 5-1, but there’s still time for more fireworks before the final horn! 🏒💥 #CVFirebirds #AHL #HockeyFights #CoachellaValley #HockeyNight
💀🏒 ¡Feliz Día de los Muertos! Adding a little sabor to tonight’s Firebirds vs. Henderson matchup! Our own Pablo Alsina is here bringing some Spanish flair to this special Día de los Muertos night in the desert. Hockey, culture, and a whole lot of celebration! 🔥🐦 #FirebirdsHockey #DiaDeLosMuertos #CoachellaValley #CVFirebirds #HockeyNight DíaDeLosMuertos
🏒 GAME NIGHT IN THE DESERT! 🔥 Tim O’Brien gets us ready for tonight’s matchup as your Coachella Valley Firebirds take on the Henderson Silver Knights! The energy is building, the puck is about to drop, and we’re ready for another night of Firebirds hockey! Let’s go, Firebirds! 🐦🔥 #FirebirdsHockey #CVFirebirds #CoachellaValley #HockeyNight #AHL LetsGoFirebirds
Your In-Arena hosts tonight!!! Tim O’Brien and Pablo Alsina!!
Remembering and honoring the loved ones we’ve lost. ❤️ Dia de los Muertos is about more than mourning — it’s a time to celebrate the lives, memories and traditions of those who will always remain in our hearts. We spoke with Mateo Gomez of Forest Lawn about the importance of keeping those memories alive and creating healthier conversations around grief and loss, including the stigma surrounding suicide. Join Forest Lawn for a special Día de los Muertos celebration this Monday in Cathedral City, from 5 to 8 p.m. Families are invited to come together, remember loved ones and celebrate their lives. #DiaDeLosMuertos #DayOfTheDead #ForestLawn #CathedralCity #RememberingLovedOnes #GriefSupport #NBCPalmSprings
Whatever you do after surgery... rule 1: do NOT post it on social media! #therogginreport #menshealth #viralreels #localnews #nbcpalmsprings
🥪 Halloween flavors are on the menu at The Sandwich Spot! Dana stopped by NBC Palm Springs to show us two seasonal favorites: “Rosemary’s Baby,” a spooky twist on chicken parmesan, and “Cornucopia,” bringing a taste of the season to every bite. 🎃 Rosemary’s Baby is available for a limited time through Halloween, while Cornucopia will stick around through New Year’s Day! Whether you're craving a hot specialty sandwich or planning a party, The Sandwich Spot also has catering platters ready to go. #TheSandwichSpot #CoachellaValleyEats #PalmSpringsFood #LocalRestaurants #HalloweenEats #SeasonalSpecials #NBCPalmSprings
🗳️ ELECTION DAY IS ALMOST HERE! Coachella voters are preparing to choose their next mayor, and the race features four candidates with very different visions for the city's future. From leadership and transparency to better streets, parks, schools and economic development, what's at stake in this election? NBC Palm Springs' Alondra Campos sat down with all four candidates to hear directly from them about why they want your vote and what they hope to accomplish. Watch the interviews and get informed before heading to the polls. Make your voice heard on November 3! #ElectionDay #Coachella #CoachellaMayor #Election2026 #LocalElections #AlondraCampos #NBCPalmSprings #CoachellaValley