Sports
NBC FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS REVEALS TOP FIVE PLAYS FROM FINAL WEEK OF REGULAR SEASON
The 2026 Friday Night Lights regular season has officially come to an end, and NBC Palm Springs is going out with a bang by highlighting the Top Five Plays from the final week of high school football.
Coming in at number five is Palm Springs High School linebacker Izayah Garcia, who made a big-time defensive stop against Rancho Mirage. As the Rattlers attempted to establish their running game late in the contest, Garcia came up with a crucial tackle for a significant loss of yardage.
At number four, Xavier Prep wideout Gorgio Borne getting the pass from his starting quarterback. Borne used his speed to create separation from the defense and took off downfield for the touchdown. The score helped get the Saints' offense rolling as they went on to dominate Shadow Hills.
Staying with Xavier Prep, number three features running back Anthony Creek-Pellum breaking loose for an impressive 35-yard touchdown run. What made the play stand out was his ability to fight through multiple tackles and maintain his balance through contact. It was the first touchdown of the game for the Saints in their dominant victory over Shadow Hills.
At number two, Palm Desert quarterback Joshua Perez delivered an outstanding pass downfield. Remaining composed in the pocket, Perez found his receiver with a perfectly placed throw, dropping the ball right into his hands. Rather than forcing a pass or throwing it away, Perez showed great awareness and execution with an impressive deep-ball connection.
And taking the number one spot is La Quinta running back James Madden-Ruberg, who delivered a clutch run in the highly anticipated rivalry matchup against Palm Desert. With the Blackhawks trailing late, Madden-Ruberg broke through the defense, avoided multiple tackles, and used his athleticism to find his way into the end zone. The touchdown helped La Quinta take the lead in a game they would eventually win 36-28.
Congratulations to all five athletes for earning a spot on this week's NBC Top Five Plays.
Fans can now head to NBC Palm Springs' social media pages, @NBCPalmSprings, to vote in the comment section for who deserves to make the NBC Top Three.
The player who receives the most votes will claim the number one spot and take home a $250 prize courtesy of Honda of the Desert.
With the regular season officially in the books, the competition isn't over just yet. The postseason is right around the corner, and Friday Night Lights continues to celebrate the best plays and performances from across the Coachella Valley.
By: Brett Rosen
October 31, 2026
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Who makes the NBC Top 3, winner will be announced Sunday night on NBC Palm Springs, with the player who makes the number one spot winning a $250 prize from @hondaofthedesert! Comment below if it will be 1) James Madden Ruberg with the rushing TD, 2) Joshua Perez with the dot, 3) Anthony Creek-Pellum, 4) Giorgio Barone goes all the way, or 5) Izayah Garcia with the tackle for a loss #hondaofthedesert #fnl #fridaynightlights #fyp #highschoolfootball
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🥊 THE ONLY FIGHT OF THE NIGHT… SO FAR! 🔥 With just over four minutes remaining in the third period, the gloves finally came off! The Firebirds are leading 5-1, but there’s still time for more fireworks before the final horn! 🏒💥 #CVFirebirds #AHL #HockeyFights #CoachellaValley #HockeyNight
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Your In-Arena hosts tonight!!! Tim O’Brien and Pablo Alsina!!
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