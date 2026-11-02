Creek-Pellum Wins NBC Palm Springs and Honda of the Desert Top Play

Xavier Prep's Anthony Creek-Pellum wins $250 from Honda of the Desert for his big play in the final regular season game of the Coachella Valley high school football season.

Top Plays from 10/30/26

3. Joshua Perez, Palm Desert 2. Izayah Garcia, Palm Springs 1. Anthony Creek-Pellum, Xavier Prep

The winner each week wins $250 all thanks to Honda of the Desert for their performance on the field.

With the regular season in the books, the playoffs are set with nine Valley teams getting into the dance.

D7: Laguna Hills at Desert Christian

D8: La Quinta at Rancho Verde

D10: Desert Hot Springs at Sonora

D10: Yucca Valley at South Hills

D10: Rancho Mirage at St. Bernards

D11: Xavier Prep at Banning

D13: Twentynine Palms at University

D14: Desert Mirage at Knight

** All games are scheduled for Friday, November 6 at 7 p.m.