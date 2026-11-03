Sports
Tennis Paradise Welcomes the WTA's Elite Eight as Finals Groups Are Revealed
The world's top women's tennis players are set to take center stage this weekend as the WTA Finals bring an elite field of competitors together for one of the biggest events on the women's tennis calendar.
The tournament will feature the season's top qualifiers competing for the championship, with the group stage setting the stage for what promises to be a highly competitive weekend of tennis.
The tournament, originally scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia, was relocated to Indian Wells, bringing one of the sport's premier international events to the Coachella Valley.
The singles draw features two groups of four, headlined by defending champion and world No. 1 Elena Rybakina and world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.
Group 1
Elena Rybakina
Coco Gauff
Jessica Pegula
Linda Noskova
Group 2
Aryna Sabalenka
Mirra Andreeva
Elina Svitolina
Karolina Muchova
There will be plenty of star power in the field, including American favorites Gauff and Pegula, who find themselves in the same group. Rybakina will look to defend her championship against a challenging group that also features two-time Grand Slam champion Gauff.
Sabalenka headlines Group 2, which includes French Open champion Andreeva, Svitolina and Muchova. Andreeva, Muchova and Noskova will all be making their WTA Finals debuts.
The doubles competition will also feature eight of the season's top teams, with Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani leading Group 1, while Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova headline Group 2.
The round-robin format means every player will face the other three competitors in their group, with the top two advancing to the semifinals.
The championship matches will take place Sunday, November 15.
The FAGE WTA Finals run November 8-15 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, giving Coachella Valley tennis fans an opportunity to see some of the biggest names in women's tennis competing for one of the sport's most prestigious season-ending titles.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 3, 2026
Local SportsWTA FinalsWomens TennisSabalenkaRybakinaGauffAndreevaPegulaSvitolinaSinglesDoublesTennisIndian WellsTennis Gardens
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