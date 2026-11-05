Firebirds Captain John Hayden Sends Message of Hope to 10-Year-Old Fan Battling Leukemia

A battle against adversity is something professional athletes know all too well. But for one 10-year-old Coachella Valley Firebirds fan, adversity has been part of his life since the age of four.

Jameson Creiglow has been battling leukemia for six years, enduring countless hospital visits, chemotherapy treatments and three relapses along the way.

Now, as Jameson and his family continue to navigate another difficult chapter, a special message from Firebirds captain John Hayden has given the young fan a reason to smile.

"Hey, Jameson, this is John Hayden with the Firebirds. We're here in San Diego just getting ready for a game, and I want you to know that we're playing for you tonight," Hayden said in a 19-second video message.

For Jameson, the surprise was more than just a video. It was a reminder that the team he loves is thinking about him as he continues his fight.

Jameson was first diagnosed with leukemia when he was just four years old. After multiple rounds of treatment, his family was preparing to ring the bell and celebrate another milestone. But just two months ago, doctors discovered the cancer had returned in his bone marrow and spine.

For his parents, Jeff and Noelle Creiglow, watching their son endure the battle has been an emotional challenge.

"Know that I can't fight it for him. You know, it's a problem that I can't solve myself. It's difficult to cope with that emotionally. It's hard to describe, especially going through it for so long, and yeah, it's just really hard," his father said.

Despite the uncertainty, Jameson continues to find ways to have fun, smile and enjoy being a kid.

One of those things is his love for the Firebirds. Whether it's wearing team gear or catching as many games as possible on television, following the team has become a source of happiness throughout his journey.

And for Hayden and the rest of the Firebirds, sending that message was an opportunity to recognize a young fan who has become an inspiration to them.

"Me and the rest of the guys are thinking of you, and we're praying for you, and we cannot wait to see you at a game soon," Hayden said.

Hayden says stories like Jameson's provide the team with perspective, especially throughout the long demands of a professional hockey season.

"Over a long season, sometimes it's easy to wake up and maybe not be in the best mood. But a story like Jameson makes us all want to enjoy our days more and have good perspective and be positive," Hayden said.

Through every setback and every new challenge, Jameson and his family continue to find strength in one another, with the support of a hockey team that is cheering him on every step of the way.

And one thing is certain: Jameson's Firebirds spirit isn't going anywhere.

Let's go Firebirds!