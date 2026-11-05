Top Women’s Tennis Stars Arrive in Indian Wells for WTA Finals

Some of the world's top tennis players are back in Indian Wells as the WTA Finals get ready to begin Sunday at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

World No. 1 Elena Rybakina was spotted practicing ahead of the tournament. Also preparing for competition was Mirra Andreeva, the 2025 BNP Paribas Open champion.

The tournament features the top eight singles players and doubles teams competing in a round-robin format, with a total purse of $10 million.

All matches will be played inside Stadium 2.

Media Day is scheduled for Friday, followed by a free Family Day Saturday morning ahead of Sunday's start.