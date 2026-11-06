Coachella Valley Lakers Make History With Winning Home Debut at Acrisure Arena

The Coachella Valley Lakers are officially off and running, making history with a winning start in their inaugural home game at Acrisure Arena.

The Lakers welcomed the Salt Lake City Stars in front of more than 5,000 fans Friday night, delivering an impressive performance on both ends of the floor to secure the victory.

From the opening minutes, defense set the tone for Coachella Valley. The Lakers forced 21 turnovers and turned those mistakes into 28 points, showcasing their ability to create offense through defensive pressure.

Offensively, four Lakers players finished in double figures, including two who scored more than 20 points. Bronny James and Cole Swider were among the players making an impact in front of the home crowd.

Swider provided a major spark coming off the bench, particularly during the second quarter when the Lakers were looking to overcome an early deficit. Coachella Valley's bench ultimately outscored Salt Lake City's reserves by 14 points, highlighting the depth of the roster.

That depth was something head coach Alex Cerda emphasized heading into the season, noting that he believes he has the talent to utilize all 11 players on any given night.

After the game, Swider credited the team's defensive effort for helping open things up offensively, while the coaching staff pointed to the team's conditioning and ability to maintain its energy throughout the game.

"We weren't tired at all, and it showed. They were starting to slow down, and we were ramping it up in the last five minutes of the game," one Lakers player said. "We started turning them over, getting in transition, stuff like that. It speaks to our work during the summer."

Head coach Alex Cerda also praised the collective approach his team displayed throughout the night.

"For us, it's just about playing the right way," Cerda said. "Especially in this league, with guys who are trying to get out of this league, they think they have to do it themselves. And for us, we understand it's got to take a collective effort."

Cerda added that when the team succeeds together, individual success will eventually follow.

With Bronny James, Cole Swider and the rest of the roster showcasing their talent in front of the Coachella Valley crowd, the Lakers gave fans plenty of reasons to be excited about what's ahead.

The inaugural home victory marks an exciting beginning for the franchise, bringing another professional sports team to a Coachella Valley community already supporting the Firebirds.

NBC Palm Springs will continue following the Coachella Valley Lakers throughout their inaugural season, with coverage all year long from Acrisure Arena.