Xavier Prep's Anthony Creek-Pellum named Honda Athlete of the week

It's another Friday in the Coachella Valley, and NBC Palm Springs with Honda of the Desert is recognizing the local high school athletes making a difference for their teams.

This week's Athlete of the Week honor goes to Anthony Creek-Pellum of Xavier Prep High School, who received plenty of support from viewers through the weekly voting process.

The recognition came with a special surprise, as Honda of the Desert visited Xavier Prep to present Anthony with a big check and celebrate his accomplishments alongside his teammates and coaches.

Anthony said he had seen the Athlete of the Week recognition online before, but getting the honor himself made the experience even more special.

His coach praised him as an important leader on the team, highlighting his competitive nature and willingness to step up when the moment calls for it.

"Anthony is an awesome guy to have on our team. He's one of our leaders, a guy that's very competitive, always wants the ball in his hands, always wants to be a guy that makes big plays, and he's been making big plays for us," the coach said.

The award recognizes not only Anthony's individual performance, but also the impact he has made on his teammates and the Xavier Prep program.

NBC Palm Springs and Honda of the Desert continues to highlight outstanding student-athletes throughout the Coachella Valley with its weekly Athlete of the Week feature.

Fans can participate by texting in their votes each week to help recognize the next standout athlete.

Congratulations to Anthony on being named this week's NBC Palm Springs Athlete of the Week!