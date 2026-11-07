Firebirds Earn Point in Overtime Loss to The Roadrunners

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Coachella Valley Firebirds showed plenty of fight Saturday night, battling back from a one-goal deficit to force overtime against the Tucson Roadrunners. But the comeback came up just short, as Tucson scored 23 seconds into the extra period to hand Coachella Valley a 3-2 defeat at Tucson Arena.

The Firebirds trailed twice in the game but found answers both times, refusing to let the Roadrunners pull away in the second game of the teams' back-to-back series.

Tucson broke the scoreless tie at 13:10 of the second period when Cameron Hebig scored on the power play, giving the Roadrunners a 1-0 lead.

The Firebirds answered just over a minute later. Ty Nelson found the back of the net at 14:19, with Nathan Villeneuve picking up the assist, to even the score at 1-1.

But Tucson regained the lead late in the period. Yegor Borikov scored at 19:21, with Vadim Moroz and Kevin Rooney assisting, sending the Roadrunners into the second intermission with a 2-1 advantage.

Coachella Valley continued to push in the third period, and the persistence paid off. Mitchell Stephens scored at 11:16, finishing a play set up by J.R. Avon and Ryden Evers to tie the game at 2-2.

Neither team could find the go-ahead goal in regulation, sending the game to overtime.

The extra period, however, didn't last long.

Just 23 seconds into overtime, Zac Jones scored the game-winner for Tucson, with Austin Poganski and Daniil But collecting assists. The goal gave the Roadrunners a 3-2 victory and completed a weekend sweep of the Firebirds.

The loss was a frustrating finish for Coachella Valley, which battled back twice and earned the opportunity to leave Tucson with a point. Instead, the Firebirds came away from the two-game road series with back-to-back losses after falling 3-1 on Friday night.

The Firebirds will look to regroup as they return home and continue their season. Their next scheduled game is November 12 against the San Jose Barracuda.

PHOTO CREDIT: TUCSON ROADRUNNERS