NBC Top Three: Best Plays From the Opening Round of High School Football Playoffs

High school football playoff season is officially underway, and the opening round delivered plenty of exciting moments across the Coachella Valley.

NBC Palm Springs is bringing viewers this week's Top Three Plays, featuring three standout performances from the matchup between Banning High School and Xavier Prep.

The first play belongs to Banning linebacker John Moreno Jr., who showcased his ability to read the game and make an impact defensively. As Xavier Prep lined up in shotgun and handed the ball off, Moreno Jr. recognized the play as it developed and came away with a tackle for loss, stopping the Saints behind the line of scrimmage.

Coming in at number two is Xavier Prep senior wide receiver Kingston Pellum, who made an impressive touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone. Running a fade route, Pellum used his strong hands and athleticism to come down with the ball in a clutch moment for the Saints.

Rounding out the Top Three is Xavier Prep linebacker Parker Lewis, who made a game-changing defensive play. Lewis read the Banning offense, anticipated the play and came away with an interception, showing off his instincts and ability to recognize what was developing in front of him.

Now, it's up to the fans to decide which play deserves the top spot in the NBC Top Three.

Viewers can cast their votes on Instagram at @NBCPalmSprings and help determine this week's number one play. With the player getting that top spot earning a $250 dollar prize from Honda of the Desert

Beyond the individual highlights, it was also a successful opening playoff round for several Coachella Valley programs.

Four local teams picked up victories and are moving on to the next round: Xavier Prep, Desert Christian Academy, Desert Hot Springs and Rancho Mirage High School.

With the postseason officially underway, the stakes are getting higher, and the Valley's remaining teams will look to keep their championship hopes alive.

Congratulations to all four programs, and best of luck as the high school football playoffs continue!