WTA Finals Prepare to Begin Sunday at Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Final preparations are underway at Indian Wells Tennis Garden as the WTA Finals get ready to begin Sunday, November 8.

The weeklong tournament brings together the world's top eight singles and doubles players, competing in a round-robin format for the championship.

Players were on the courts practicing Friday, including 2026 BNP Paribas Open champion Aryna Sabalenka. Friday also marked media day, with reporters getting an opportunity to speak with some of the tournament's top competitors.

Among them was American Coco Gauff, the highest-ranked American player. Gauff says the WTA Finals are one of the most important tournaments on her schedule outside of the Grand Slam events.

"I think it's probably, you know, right after the Slam, the next big thing that I want to do," Gauff said. "I definitely think it's number two on the list outside of the Slams."

Before competition begins, Indian Wells Tennis Garden is hosting a free Family Fun Day on Saturday, November 7.

Match play gets underway Sunday, November 8, as the world's best players take the courts in Indian Wells.