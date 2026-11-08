Desert Christian Academy Wins CIF Division IX Girls Volleyball Championship in Straight Sets

Desert Christian Academy is celebrating a CIF Division IX girls volleyball championship after defeating the Rancho Mirage Rattlers in straight sets.

The championship matchup took place at Rancho Mirage High School, where a lively crowd watched the two teams compete for the Division IX title.

DCA controlled the match, winning the first set 25-20, the second 25-16 and the third 25-18 to complete the three-set sweep.

Desert Christian Academy's outside hitters helped set the tone, placing shots deep along the line and keeping Rancho Mirage on the defensive. The performance made it difficult for the Rattlers to mount a comeback.

The victory brought an emotional celebration for DCA players, particularly the team's seniors, who reflected on the work that went into reaching the championship.

The team's head coach praised the players for their effort throughout the season and said they executed the game plan when it mattered most.

One DCA player also credited the team's chemistry and faith, saying her teammates played an important role in the championship win.

With the straight-set victory, Desert Christian Academy leaves Rancho Mirage High School as CIF Division IX girls volleyball champions.

Brett Rosen reported for NBC Palm Springs.