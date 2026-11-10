Banning High School's John Moreno Jr. Takes Top Spot in Friday Night Lights Play of the Week

The 2026 Friday Night Lights season delivered plenty of standout moments, and the playoffs brought even more big plays.

This week's top three begins at number three with Xavier Prep senior wide receiver Kingston Pellum. He made an impressive catch in the end zone, getting to the corner and keeping both feet in bounds while maintaining possession.

At number two is Xavier Prep linebacker Parker Lewis, who read the play and came away with an interception in the middle of the field. The takeaway came during a crucial game for the Saints.

Taking the number one spot is Banning High School linebacker John Moreno Jr. He stayed disciplined against a play-action fake and brought down the Xavier Prep running back for a significant loss of yardage.

Moreno Jr. earns this week's top play, presented by NBC Palm Springs and Honda of the Desert.

Congratulations to all three athletes for their standout performances this season.