Sports
WTA FINALS SEMIFINALS SET AS VALLEY FOOTBALL TEAMS ADVANCE IN CIF PLAYOFFS
The semifinals are officially set at the 2026 WTA Finals, and it comes after a major upset at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina pulled off the upset, defeating 2026 BNP Paribas Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and knocking her out of the tournament. Svitolina now advances to the semifinals, where she will face Czechia's Linda Noskova.
On the other side of the draw, 19-year-old Russian sensation Mirra Andreeva continues to make her mark, remaining undefeated throughout the tournament. Andreeva will face American Jessica Pegula in the semifinals.
Andreeva, who won the BNP Paribas Open in 2025 at just 17 years old, says she enjoys coming back to the desert because of the relaxed atmosphere and the time she gets to spend with her family and team.
Andreeva and Pegula are set to face off tomorrow at noon, with Svitolina and Noskova following shortly after.
Meanwhile, the second round of the CIF high school football playoffs kicked off Friday night, and three Coachella Valley teams are moving on after picking up big victories.
Starting with Xavier Prep, the Saints hosted Viewpoint High School in what turned into a defensive battle. Xavier Prep managed to take control late and secure a 16-7 victory at home to advance to the next round.
Next up, Rancho Mirage, where the Rattlers showcased their offensive firepower against Ontario Christian. Led by quarterback Kale Woody and a strong combination of running and passing plays, Rancho Mirage came away with a convincing 41-21 win.
And finally, Desert Hot Springs, as the Golden Eagles hosted South Hills High School. Jalen Turner helped lead the way offensively, while the team's ground-and-pound rushing attack proved to be too much for the opposition. Desert Hot Springs secured a dominant 41-18 victory.
Unfortunately, Desert Christian Academy's playoff run came to an end after falling to La Mirada on the road, 34-21.
Congratulations to all the Valley teams that competed, and best of luck to Xavier Prep, Rancho Mirage and Desert Hot Springs as they continue their playoff journeys.
And don't forget, NBC Palm Springs' Top Five Plays are coming tomorrow. Fans can head to @NBCPalmSprings on Instagram and Facebook to watch the highlights and vote for which plays make the NBC Top Three, airing Sunday.
By: Brett Rosen
November 13, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
Passenger at Palm Springs International Airport, Kaitlyn James expresses frustration over airlines communications and operations during the almost 5 hour, nationwide, FAA ground stop #faa #groundstop #continuingcoverage #reactions #localnews
After over 4 hours of fully stopped departures, passengers make their way back to the Palm Springs International Airport after the nationwide ground stop was lifted #groundstop #faa #update #coachellavalley #760
You asked what those 39,000 public records actually uncovered. Here are the receipts. #therogginreport #deserthotsprings #localnews #coachellavalley #nbcpalmsprings
BREAKING NEWS 🚨: FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION ISSUES NATIONWIDE GROUND STOP, HALTING DEPARTURES ACROSS THE UNITED STATES. Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs on our socials and story posts for the latest updates #breakingnews #faa #nbcpalmsprings #groundstop #nationalnews
🎣 The fish are coming to Lake Cahuilla! Watch as Lake Cahuilla is stocked with fish ahead of the community Fishing Derby! A big thank-you to Mark Jernigan, owner of Yellow Mart in Indio, for being a longtime supporter of this special community event. Local businesses like Yellow Mart help keep traditions like this going! Get ready to cast a line and enjoy a great day at the lake! 🐟 #LakeCahuilla #FishingDerby #YellowMart #IndioCA #CoachellaValley #CommunitySupport
FINAL SCORE: FIREBIRDS WIN! 🔥🏒 A 2-1 victory for your Coachella Valley Firebirds tonight! Another hard-fought win, another reason to celebrate in the desert! 🐦🔥 WHO’S READY FOR MORE? 🔥 #Firebirds #CVFirebirds #CoachellaValley #HockeyTown #firebirdswin
🏒 PREGAME WITH TIM O’BRIEN! 🔥 The Firebirds are back on home ice tonight, and Tim O’Brien has the message heading into tonight’s matchup! Coachella Valley is looking to turn things around and defend home ice against the San Jose Barracuda. It’s time to get loud, Firebirds fans! LET’S GO BIRDS! 🔥 📍 Acrisure Arena 🕖 Puck drop: 7 PM #CVFirebirds #OneValley #TimOBrien #Hockey #FirebirdsHockey
289 requests from ONE requester-14x more than anyone else in the city. s That’s 2,200 staff hours and over $100K in wages alone coming straight out of taxpayers pockets. 😳 #therogginreport #deserthotsprings #publicrecords #localnews #nbcpalmsprings
An 18-year-old’s life cut short and a search for answers continues. Authorities identified Angel Luna of Desert Hot Springs as the young man killed in a shooting Tuesday night on Calle Rojo in Coachella. No arrest have been made, and investigators are working to identify suspects.
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry! Two weeks until Thanksgiving. What are your plans?