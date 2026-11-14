Sports
MIRRA ANDREEVA ADVANCES TO WTA FINALS CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
Andreeva secured her spot in Sunday's championship match after defeating Jessica Pegula in a tough semifinal matchup, continuing an impressive tournament run.
Following the victory, NBC Palm Springs' Brett Rosen caught up with Andreeva to discuss her performance and what has been working for her throughout the tournament.
Andreeva described the semifinal as one of her toughest matches of the tournament, especially facing Pegula for the first time. Despite the challenge, she was pleased with how she handled the pressure and controlled her nerves on the court.
Andreeva also credited her ability to take the tournament one match at a time, focusing on small goals rather than looking too far ahead. She said managing her energy and staying disciplined both on and off the court have played an important role in her success.
Now, Andreeva turns her attention to the championship matchup against Elina Svitolina. The two previously met during the group stage, but Andreeva expects Sunday's final to bring an entirely different challenge.
She said she is excited about the opportunity and will work alongside her coach, Conchita Martínez, to prepare for the final.
With the championship on the line, Andreeva will look to cap off her impressive tournament run with a WTA Finals title.
By: Brett Rosen
November 14, 2026
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