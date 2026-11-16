The second round of the CIF high school football playoffs brought plenty of action, with three Coachella Valley teams advancing to the semifinals.

Brett Rosen has this week's NBC Top Three, sponsored by Honda of the Desert.

At number three, Rancho Mirage's JaDarius Hester pulls off a trick play. After taking the handoff, Hester launches a deep pass for a touchdown.

At number two, Desert Hot Springs' Anthony Hodge powers through multiple tackles and makes his way into the end zone.

And at number one, Xavier Prep's Jacob Vann gets into the backfield and brings down the opposing quarterback for a safety.

Vann's play earns him the top spot and the $250 prize from Honda of the Desert.