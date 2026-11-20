The Coachella Valley Firebirds took time Friday morning to recognize local military veterans, welcoming dozens of them to Acrisure Arena for a special practice and meet-and-greet event.

Veterans had the opportunity to watch the Firebirds practice before meeting some of the players and experiencing a closer connection with the team.

The event comes just one week ahead of the organization's Military Appreciation Night, presented by Spotlight 29 Casino. During Friday's gathering, the Firebirds also unveiled a new military appreciation jersey that will be featured during next Saturday's game.

One veteran who attended the event said the Firebirds continue to demonstrate their commitment to being an extension of the Coachella Valley community.

He emphasized the importance of the organization recognizing veterans and providing opportunities for them to feel appreciated.

Military Appreciation Night is scheduled for Saturday, November 28, when the Firebirds host the Henderson Silver Knights at Acrisure Arena.

Meanwhile, the 2026 Friday Night Lights season continues as three Coachella Valley high school football teams compete in the CIF semifinals.

Rancho Mirage High School will host Dos Pueblos, with the Rattlers expected to lean on their quick passing game and rushing attack.

Xavier Prep will also be at home, taking on Dominguez. The Saints will look to get their offense going earlier after a slow start in last week's close matchup.

Desert Hot Springs rounds out the Valley's semifinal representatives, traveling to face Nogales High School. The Golden Eagles will look to quarterback Jalen Turner to help lead the offense and generate momentum.

All three teams are fighting for an opportunity to advance to the CIF championship games.

Stay with NBC Palm Springs for highlights and coverage of all the semifinal action tonight at 11.