Sports
Xavier Prep advances as Valley teams compete in CIF semifinals
Xavier Prep is moving on in the CIF playoffs, becoming the last Coachella Valley team remaining after a night of semifinal matchups.
The Saints hosted Dominguez High School and controlled the game from the opening kickoff. Xavier Prep built a commanding 37 to 0 lead by halftime, using a strong defensive performance to limit scoring opportunities and force turnovers.
Dominguez managed to get on the scoreboard in the second half, but Xavier maintained control and secured a 37 to 8 victory at home.
The win keeps the Saints' playoff run alive as they prepare for their next matchup against Dominguez.
Rancho Mirage also hosted a semifinal game, taking on Dos Pueblos High School.
The Rattlers got off to a strong start, using their running game and connecting on deep passes to build momentum. Rancho Mirage carried a 13 to 7 lead into halftime, but Dos Pueblos rallied in the second half to take the game 28 to 13.
Desert Hot Springs High School also saw its playoff run come to an end, falling 21 to 10 to Nogales High School. The Golden Eagles wrap up their season after making a postseason run.
Xavier Prep's Jacob Vann earns Player of the Week
There was also a special moment for Xavier Prep as Jacob Vann received the Honda of the Desert and NBC Palm Springs Top 3 Plays Player of the Week award.
Vann earned more than 11,000 votes from viewers, securing a $250 prize from Honda of the Desert.
During the presentation, representatives from Honda of the Desert visited Xavier Prep to recognize Vann and celebrate the team's playoff success.
The award also highlighted the support behind the Saints as they continue their postseason run.
With Rancho Mirage and Desert Hot Springs eliminated, Xavier Prep is now the Coachella Valley's last remaining team in the CIF playoffs.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: Brett Rosen
November 20, 2026
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