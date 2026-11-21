The Coachella Valley Firebirds are bringing home some momentum after earning a 6-4 road victory over the Ontario Reign in a high-scoring matchup.

The Firebirds received offensive contributions from several players, including Ian McKinnon, Ty Nelson and Logan Morrison, as Coachella Valley found the back of the net six times.

However, one of the biggest storylines of the night came in goal.

Victor Östman delivered a standout performance, recording more than 30 saves to help the Firebirds hold off Ontario and secure the road win.

Following the game, forward Jagger Firkus discussed the importance of the team's resilience and having confidence in its goaltending.

"Especially a tight game like that, to see the boys not give up and kind of bend, don't break throughout the whole game," Firkus said.

Firkus also praised Östman for making key saves when the team needed them most, adding that having that confidence in net helps carry throughout the entire locker room.

The Firebirds will look to keep things rolling as their road trip continues Saturday against the Bakersfield Condors. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m.

For more coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds and the Acrisure Series, visit NBCPalmSprings.com.