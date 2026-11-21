The 2026 Friday Night Lights season is one step closer to crowning a champion, and the semifinal round delivered plenty of memorable moments across the Coachella Valley.

Desert Hot Springs and Rancho Mirage were unable to secure victories, ending their championship hopes. However, Xavier Prep came away with a big win to advance to the CIF championship game.

Before looking ahead to the finals, NBC Palm Springs is highlighting five of the best plays from the semifinal matchups.

At number five, Rancho Mirage's Zavier Washington made an impressive contested catch. The wide receiver climbed above the defensive back, secured the football and managed to get both feet down while maintaining possession.

At number four, Rattlers quarterback Barron Contios showed his playmaking ability. Rolling outside the pocket, Contios briefly faked the run before finding a wide-open receiver downfield for a big touchdown.

Coming in at number three, Xavier Prep cornerback Blake Washington delivered a defensive highlight. Washington got to the quarterback and punched the football out, forcing a turnover.

At number two, Kingston Pellum showed that his abilities extend beyond the offensive side of the football. Reading the quarterback's throw perfectly, Pellum came away with a huge interception.

And taking the number one spot is Joe Mejia. The wide receiver showed off his strong hands by making a difficult catch before using his strength to fight for additional yards downfield.

Congratulations to all five athletes recognized for their performances.

Outside of high school football, college basketball is also taking center stage in the Coachella Valley with the Acrisure Series beginning Saturday. Some of the top college basketball programs are competing locally, including Duke University, which headlines Saturday night's matchup against Washington State. UC Irvine and California Baptist University are also among the participating programs.

As for the Friday Night Lights Top Five Plays, fans can visit @NBCPalmSprings on Instagram and vote in the comment section for which athletes deserve to make Sunday's Top Three.

The athlete who earns the number one play will receive a $250 prize from Honda of the Desert.