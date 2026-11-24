The Coachella Valley Firebirds are bringing home some momentum after putting together a perfect weekend on the road.

The Firebirds defeated the Bakersfield Condors 4-1 Sunday at Dignity Health Arena, earning their second consecutive victory and completing a weekend sweep after Saturday's 6-4 win over the Ontario Reign.

Goaltender Nikke Kokko delivered a strong performance between the pipes, stopping 31 of 32 shots to help Coachella Valley secure the victory.

The Firebirds opened the scoring in the first period when captain John Hayden found the back of the net at 12:20. Ty Nelson and Gustav Olofsson picked up assists on Hayden's fifth goal of the season.

Bakersfield answered in the second period, with Quinn Hutson scoring an unassisted goal at 11:52 to even the game at one.

But the tie didn't last long.

Just 50 seconds later, Julius Miettinen restored the Firebirds' lead, scoring his third goal of the season off assists from Mitchell Stephens and Caden Price.

Coachella Valley carried that momentum into the third period. Just 43 seconds into the final frame, Jani Nyman extended the advantage to 3-1, finishing a play set up by Jagger Firkus.

Nyman's goal was his 10th of the season, continuing an impressive start to the campaign.

Bakersfield pulled its goaltender late in regulation in an attempt to get back into the game, but Lleyton Roed put the finishing touches on the victory with an empty-net goal with just four seconds remaining. Firkus and Logan Morrison recorded the assists.

Firkus finished with two assists, giving him another multi-point performance after recording three points in Saturday's win over Ontario.

Coachella Valley outshot Bakersfield 38-32. The Firebirds went 0-for-2 on the power play and successfully killed the only penalty they faced.

The victory improves the Firebirds' record to 10-6-3-1 on the season.

After scoring 10 goals over two games against Ontario and Bakersfield, Coachella Valley returns home with plenty of offensive confidence.

The Firebirds will wrap up their November road schedule Wednesday, November 25, against the San Jose Barracuda before returning to Acrisure Arena to face the Bakersfield Condors on Friday, November 27.