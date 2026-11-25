SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Coachella Valley Firebirds turned Wednesday night's matchup against the San Jose Barracuda into an offensive showcase, overcoming an early deficit to skate away with a wild 7-5 victory at Tech CU Arena.

The Firebirds found themselves in an early hole, trailing 3-1 after the opening period as San Jose took advantage of its opportunities and built momentum on home ice.

Coachella Valley responded with a huge second period, scoring four goals to swing the momentum and turn the contest into a back-and-forth offensive battle.

The Barracuda continued to push offensively, adding two goals of their own in the middle frame. The teams combined for six goals in the second period, leaving the game tied 5-5 heading into the final 20 minutes.

That's when the Firebirds took control.

Coachella Valley scored twice in the third period while keeping San Jose off the scoreboard, completing the comeback and securing its third consecutive road victory.

Eduard Šalé got the Firebirds on the board in the first period, while Ty Nelson also found the back of the net during the second-period surge. The Firebirds received contributions throughout the lineup as they put together one of their biggest offensive performances of the season.

The victory continues a productive stretch for Coachella Valley, which entered Wednesday's game following a weekend sweep of Ontario and Bakersfield. The Firebirds defeated the Reign 6-4 on Saturday before earning a 4-1 victory over the Condors on Sunday.

Coachella Valley entered the night with 24 points and an opportunity to build on its recent road success.

The seven-goal performance gives the Firebirds plenty of offensive confidence heading into the holiday weekend.

The Firebirds return home Friday, November 27, to host the Bakersfield Condors at Acrisure Arena.

(Photo by Andreea Cardani/San Jose Barracuda)