PALM DESERT, Calif. — The Coachella Valley Firebirds continued their impressive run Saturday night, taking care of the Henderson Silver Knights 3-1 at Acrisure Arena to extend their winning streak to five games.

Playing in front of their home crowd on Military Appreciation Night, the Firebirds received goals from Ty Nelson, Jani Nyman and John Hayden, while goaltender Victor Östman turned in another strong performance between the pipes.

Coachella Valley wasted little time getting on the scoreboard. Nelson opened the scoring just 3:09 into the first period, finishing a play set up by Gustav Olofsson to give the Firebirds an early 1-0 advantage.

The Firebirds doubled their lead at 8:36 when Nyman found the back of the net for his 11th goal of the season. Jagger Firkus and Tyson Jugnauth picked up the assists.

Henderson responded at 12:11, with Jonas Røndbjerg cutting the deficit to 2-1. But the Silver Knights would get no closer.

After a scoreless second period, the Firebirds relied on their defense and Östman to protect the one-goal advantage. Östman finished with 26 saves on 27 shots, keeping Henderson off the scoreboard for the final 47 minutes of the contest.

Hayden provided the insurance goal with just 1:08 remaining in regulation, scoring into an empty net off an assist from Lleyton Roed to seal the 3-1 victory.

The win gives Coachella Valley five consecutive victories and caps an impressive stretch of hockey. The Firebirds have now scored 23 goals during their five-game winning streak, continuing to find production throughout the lineup.

The victory also completes a successful weekend following Friday night's 3-2 overtime win against the Bakersfield Condors, when Eduard Šalé scored the game-winner.

Coachella Valley continues to build momentum in the Pacific Division as it heads into the next stretch of its schedule.

The Firebirds return to Acrisure Arena Wednesday, December 2, to host the Tucson Roadrunners.

(Photo: Brandon Magpantay / Coachella Valley Firebirds)