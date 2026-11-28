Palo Alto Networks will become the title sponsor of the PGA Tour's longtime La Quinta tournament beginning in 2028, replacing American Express after its nearly decade-long run.

The PGA Tour and Palo Alto Networks announced a new multi-year partnership that will bring a new name and competitive format to the Coachella Valley event. The tournament will become part of the PGA Tour Challenger Series, a new 20-event schedule.

The La Quinta tournament will be one of seven Challenger Series events receiving network television coverage. The new series is designed to provide a competitive platform for established Tour players and emerging talent.

The 2027 edition of The American Express will be the final year the tournament carries the American Express title sponsorship. The new tournament name and complete 2028 schedule will be announced at a later date.

Palo Alto Networks is a global cybersecurity company. Its chairman and CEO, Nikesh Arora, said the company looks forward to building on the event's history and creating a premier experience for players, fans and participants.

The tournament has been part of the Coachella Valley sports landscape for more than seven decades. PGA Tour officials say the event has generated more than $68 million for charitable causes throughout its history.

The transition to Palo Alto Networks and the Challenger Series marks a new chapter for one of the Coachella Valley's longest-running professional sporting events.

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