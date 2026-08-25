Talking with Thalia: Free Health Summit at Local Resort

The third annual Healthy Desert, Healthy You Summit, hosted by the Desert Healthcare District and Foundation, will bring together healthcare experts, community leaders, and residents to address the social determinants of health impacting the Coachella Valley. The free event will feature keynote speakers, eight panel breakout sessions, an expo, and discussions on healthcare access, transportation, housing, homelessness, and the shortage of physicians and specialists. The summit will also highlight children’s mental and behavioral health and provide resources for residents to become more involved in addressing community health challenges. The event takes place Thursday, September 10, at the Omni Rancho Las Palmas, with breakfast, lunch, Spanish translation, and ASL interpretation provided.