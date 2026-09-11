9/11 Candlelight Vigil Honors Victims, First Responders and Survivors

Organizers Rudy Morales and Roqui Galindo discuss the 19th annual 9/11 Candlelight Vigil Service taking place at 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 739 in Indio. Morales, who lost a firefighter friend in the September 11 attacks, says the ceremony is a way to keep the memories of the nearly 3,000 victims alive. The event will honor those who lost their lives, recognize survivors and pay tribute to firefighters, police officers, military personnel, public works crews and other first responders who continue to serve their communities. Organizers are inviting the community to come together in remembrance, appreciation and support.